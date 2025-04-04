Left Menu

Legal Battle Over Wrongful Deportation Intensifies

Attorneys for Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man wrongfully deported to El Salvador, are urging a court to mandate his return to the U.S. The Trump administration acknowledges the error but claims a lack of authority to reverse the deportation. The case highlights constitutional concerns over recent immigration enforcement actions.

Attorneys for Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland resident wrongly deported to El Salvador by the Trump administration, are pressing the U.S. government to reverse its mistake and facilitate his return. During a hearing in Greenbelt, Maryland, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis was asked to intervene.

Error admitted, but not resolved. Government lawyers acknowledged that Abrego Garcia was deported by mistake, yet claim they lack the legal mandate to correct it. Attorney Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg argued that Judge Xinis holds the power to direct necessary actions for his return, emphasizing the importance of adherence to the law.

The incident underscores the contentious nature of the Trump administration's immigration policies, which have raised constitutional challenges and sparked judicial opposition. Amid increased deportations, questions persist about the extent of governmental power and the enforcement of due process.

