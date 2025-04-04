China's Rare Earths Export Curbs Escalate Global Trade Tensions

In a strategic maneuver, China announced export restrictions on rare earth elements, intensifying the ongoing trade battle with the U.S. This move by Beijing, which supplies around 90% of the world's rare earths, aims to curb the West's access to these crucial minerals used in defense and electronics industries.

American manufacturers heavily reliant on Chinese rare earths now face a pressing need to secure alternative sources. The restrictions, targeting seven categories of medium and heavy rare earths, reflect China's ability to leverage its market dominance to exert international influence.

As industry analysts predict a scramble for resources in countries like Japan and South Korea, concerns mount within U.S. aerospace manufacturing over potential supply disruptions. This development underscores China's readiness to use its control over crucial materials as a tool in geopolitical negotiations.

