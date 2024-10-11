SANRAL Announces Intermittent N2 Road Closures for Blasting Operations

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) has informed road users of intermittent closures on the N2 highway between Makhanda (Grahamstown) and the Fish River Pass due to scheduled blasting operations. Motorists are urged to plan their trips accordingly, consider alternative routes, and exercise caution while travelling in the affected areas.

Closure Schedule and Impact

Blasting operations are set to take place on the following dates: Monday, 14 October 2024, Thursday, 17 October 2024, and Monday, 21 October 2024. On these days, the N2 will be closed from 3:00 PM for a maximum period of three hours, with the road expected to reopen by 6:00 PM. This closure is necessary to ensure the safety of the traveling public by allowing sufficient time for cleaning and maintenance of the road following the blasting.

Mbulelo Peterson, SANRAL's Southern Region Manager, expressed regret for any inconvenience caused and emphasized the importance of road safety. "We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate the understanding of motorists during these necessary operations," he stated.

Alternative Routes for Motorists

To minimize disruption, motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes during the closure:

For Westward Travelers (East London/Qonce to Gqeberha):

From East London, take the R72 to Port Alfred and Kenton-on-Sea, then continue to Nanaga. Turn left onto the N2 and proceed to Gqeberha.

For Eastward Travelers (Gqeberha to Qonce/East London):

From Gqeberha, follow the N2 to Nanaga. At the Nanaga junction, turn right onto the R72 and travel through Alexandria and Port Alfred to East London.

Alternatively, from East London, turn left onto the N2 and travel westward to reach Qonce.

Safety Precautions

In light of the blasting operations, SANRAL advises all road users to remain vigilant and adhere to any signage or directions provided by traffic officials in the area. Motorists should expect possible delays and are encouraged to adjust their travel plans accordingly to ensure a safe journey.

These necessary blasting operations aim to maintain and improve road safety along this critical transport route. SANRAL appreciates the cooperation and understanding of all road users during this period of intermittent closures. Further updates will be provided as needed to ensure that motorists remain informed of any changes or additional information regarding the road conditions.