Massive Drug Bust: ED Unveils Transnational Link in 602 Kg Narcotics Haul

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its crackdown on a major narcotics operation after Delhi Police's Special Cell seized a colossal 602 kg of drugs, comprising cocaine and hydroponic marijuana, in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). Conducting searches in Mumbai as well, enforcement officers are tracing the scope of a transnational drug network.

Launching its probe on the heels of an FIR dated October 2, Delhi Police brought four individuals—Tushar Goel, Himanshu Kumar, Aurangzeb Siddiqui, and Bharat Kumar—into the spotlight. The same day saw the dramatic confiscation of this significant drug haul, with police capturing the specified culprits.

Federal Agency revelations pinpointed Tushar Goel, also known as Dikki, as the main operator, hoarding narcotics in a family-owned warehouse situated in Mahipalpur. The investigation disentangled Tushar's international ties, documenting his trips to Dubai and Thailand, where he conspired with an external mastermind to orchestrate the drug distribution plan. Subsequent searches were executed at multiple properties owned by Goel and his close associates, revealing critical financial documentation of their illicit endeavors.

