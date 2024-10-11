Left Menu

Massive Drug Bust: ED Unveils Transnational Link in 602 Kg Narcotics Haul

The Enforcement Directorate launched search operations in Delhi, NCR, and Mumbai, following a 602 kg drug seizure by Delhi Police. The investigation revealed a transnational network involving main accused Tushar Goel, linked to a Dubai-based mastermind, with financial documents implicating family-run companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 20:24 IST
Massive Drug Bust: ED Unveils Transnational Link in 602 Kg Narcotics Haul
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its crackdown on a major narcotics operation after Delhi Police's Special Cell seized a colossal 602 kg of drugs, comprising cocaine and hydroponic marijuana, in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). Conducting searches in Mumbai as well, enforcement officers are tracing the scope of a transnational drug network.

Launching its probe on the heels of an FIR dated October 2, Delhi Police brought four individuals—Tushar Goel, Himanshu Kumar, Aurangzeb Siddiqui, and Bharat Kumar—into the spotlight. The same day saw the dramatic confiscation of this significant drug haul, with police capturing the specified culprits.

Federal Agency revelations pinpointed Tushar Goel, also known as Dikki, as the main operator, hoarding narcotics in a family-owned warehouse situated in Mahipalpur. The investigation disentangled Tushar's international ties, documenting his trips to Dubai and Thailand, where he conspired with an external mastermind to orchestrate the drug distribution plan. Subsequent searches were executed at multiple properties owned by Goel and his close associates, revealing critical financial documentation of their illicit endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024