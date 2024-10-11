Fatal Chemical Leak at Pemex's Houston Refinery: Investigation Underway

An investigation is underway following a fatal chemical leak at a Houston area oil refinery owned by Mexico's state oil firm Pemex. The incident claimed the lives of two contract workers, with up to 35 others receiving treatment for exposure to hydrogen sulfide gas.

Pemex, known formally as Petroleos Mexicanos, acquired full ownership of the Deer Park refinery in 2021 to enhance self-sufficiency in fuel production. CEO Victor Rodriguez reported that the deceased were external contractors, not Pemex employees, and the cause of the leakage is still unknown.

According to sources, the leak occurred during work on a sulfur recovery unit. Rodriguez, who recently assumed his role, noted that several units were shut down but expressed hope for the refinery to resume normal operations soon. The Deer Park acquisition followed longstanding issues with accidents at Pemex's domestic refineries.

(With inputs from agencies.)