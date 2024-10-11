Banks Propel S&P 500 and Dow to New Heights Despite Tesla Setback
The S&P 500 and Dow reached record highs due to strong third-quarter results from major banks, with JPMorgan and Wells Fargo leading the charge. Tesla's stock fell after a robotaxi unveiling, impacting Nasdaq gains. Speculation continues on a Federal Reserve rate cut in November amid mixed economic data.
The S&P 500 and Dow surged to new record highs on Friday, thanks to impressive third-quarter performances from major banks. JPMorgan's shares rose 5% as it surpassed profit expectations and updated its interest income forecast. Likewise, Wells Fargo's 5.7% increase followed its own positive earnings report.
Tesla's 7.8% decline, however, somewhat tempered gains on the Nasdaq. This slide came after the company revealed its much-anticipated robotaxi without clarifying production timelines or regulatory solutions. Meanwhile, U.S. Labor Department data showed no change in the Producer Price Index, contradicting a minor increase predicted by economists.
Investors continue to bet on a possible 25-basis-point interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in November. This speculation arises in light of mixed indicators, including slightly higher-than-expected Consumer Price Index data and elevated weekly jobless claims. Michelle Bowman's speech later today may offer further insights on the Fed's stance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Jamie Premium: Uncertainty Looms Over JPMorgan's Future Leadership
JPMorgan to Expand Asset Management in Canada with Job Increase
Wells Fargo's Profits Dip Amid Loan Demand Slump
UPDATE 5-Wells Fargo profit beats forecasts as provisions shrink; shares rise
Wells Fargo Surpasses Q3 Profit Expectations Amid Economic Resilience