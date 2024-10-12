Congress Urges Investigation: EVM Discrepancies in Haryana Polls
Congress leaders have raised serious concerns with the Election Commission regarding alleged discrepancies in Electronic Voting Machines during Haryana's recent assembly elections. They presented a list of 20 affected seats, questioning battery anomalies linked to voting outcomes, and sought an investigation into these irregularities.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Pawan Khera announced on Saturday that the party has formally approached the Election Commission of India, highlighting alleged discrepancies involving Electronic Voting Machines during Haryana's recent assembly election vote counting. Khera explained that a list of 20 seats, where candidates reported suspiciously high battery charges on EVMs, has been submitted.
According to Khera, these EVMs displayed a consistent 99 percent battery charge, coinciding with Congress losses, whereas machines with batteries ranging from 60 to 70 percent resulted in wins for the party. This peculiar pattern prompted the Congress to question the integrity of the voting process during a meeting with Election Commission officials.
Additionally, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission, expressing hope that the body will address these serious concerns. The memorandum detailed various irregularities observed across 20 constituencies, including Narnaul, Karnal, and others, calling for a thorough investigation into these electoral malpractices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Leader Pawan Khera Confident of Victory in Upcoming Haryana Elections
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Rallies Support for BJP Ahead of Haryana Assembly Polls
Jairam Ramesh Challenges Credibility of Great Nicobar Island Project Clearances
Legacy Showdown: Bhajan Lal’s Kin Battle in Haryana Assembly Polls
Jairam Ramesh Predicts Congress Victories and Modi's Exit