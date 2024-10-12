Left Menu

Congress Urges Investigation: EVM Discrepancies in Haryana Polls

Congress leaders have raised serious concerns with the Election Commission regarding alleged discrepancies in Electronic Voting Machines during Haryana's recent assembly elections. They presented a list of 20 affected seats, questioning battery anomalies linked to voting outcomes, and sought an investigation into these irregularities.

Congress leader Pawan Khera announced on Saturday that the party has formally approached the Election Commission of India, highlighting alleged discrepancies involving Electronic Voting Machines during Haryana's recent assembly election vote counting. Khera explained that a list of 20 seats, where candidates reported suspiciously high battery charges on EVMs, has been submitted.

According to Khera, these EVMs displayed a consistent 99 percent battery charge, coinciding with Congress losses, whereas machines with batteries ranging from 60 to 70 percent resulted in wins for the party. This peculiar pattern prompted the Congress to question the integrity of the voting process during a meeting with Election Commission officials.

Additionally, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission, expressing hope that the body will address these serious concerns. The memorandum detailed various irregularities observed across 20 constituencies, including Narnaul, Karnal, and others, calling for a thorough investigation into these electoral malpractices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

