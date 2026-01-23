Harmony Achieved at Bhojshala: A Peaceful Basant Panchami Celebration

Peaceful celebrations marked Basant Panchami at the historically disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday. Adhering to the Supreme Court's directives, Hindus conducted their puja from sunrise to sunset, while Muslims offered namaz between 1 and 3 pm, preventing any communal tensions.

The district administration deployed around 8,000 police and paramilitary forces to ensure safety, with further monitoring through drones and CCTV. Social media activity was also closely observed to avert any inflammatory transmissions. The city's streets were systematically divided into zones, and sensitive areas were identified to maintain order.

Devotees, appreciating the arrangements, gathered in large numbers for the festival, which the Bhoj Utsav Samiti marked by installing an image of Goddess Saraswati. The ASI maintains the protection of the complex, allowing Hindu and Muslim prayers on designated days. Local patrons expressed gratitude for the arrangement and sought a permanent resolution to the site's longstanding dispute.