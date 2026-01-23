Left Menu

Harmony Achieved at Bhojshala: A Peaceful Basant Panchami Celebration

The 11th-century Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, witnessed a peaceful Basant Panchami, with Hindus performing puja and Muslims offering prayers at different locations. A Supreme Court time-sharing formula ensured a harmonious celebration amid heavy security, with no reported incidents. The site is protected by the ASI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhar | Updated: 23-01-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 16:28 IST
Harmony Achieved at Bhojshala: A Peaceful Basant Panchami Celebration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Peaceful celebrations marked Basant Panchami at the historically disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday. Adhering to the Supreme Court's directives, Hindus conducted their puja from sunrise to sunset, while Muslims offered namaz between 1 and 3 pm, preventing any communal tensions.

The district administration deployed around 8,000 police and paramilitary forces to ensure safety, with further monitoring through drones and CCTV. Social media activity was also closely observed to avert any inflammatory transmissions. The city's streets were systematically divided into zones, and sensitive areas were identified to maintain order.

Devotees, appreciating the arrangements, gathered in large numbers for the festival, which the Bhoj Utsav Samiti marked by installing an image of Goddess Saraswati. The ASI maintains the protection of the complex, allowing Hindu and Muslim prayers on designated days. Local patrons expressed gratitude for the arrangement and sought a permanent resolution to the site's longstanding dispute.

TRENDING

1
MIT University Sikkim: The Rising Star in Vocational Education

MIT University Sikkim: The Rising Star in Vocational Education

 United States
2
Rescue Bengal: J P Nadda’s Call for Change Amid Crisis

Rescue Bengal: J P Nadda’s Call for Change Amid Crisis

 India
3
Mark McCall's 15-Year Leadership at Saracens Comes to a Close

Mark McCall's 15-Year Leadership at Saracens Comes to a Close

 Global
4
UK Markets Surge Amid Trump’s Stance on Greenland and Ukraine Peace Hopes

UK Markets Surge Amid Trump’s Stance on Greenland and Ukraine Peace Hopes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026