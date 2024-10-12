Ajay Jadeja Crowned as Jam Saheb of Nawanagar: A New Chapter in Royal Legacy

Former Indian cricket star Ajay Jadeja has been named the next Jam Saheb of Nawanagar, a princely state known today as Jamnagar in Gujarat. This major transition was confirmed by the Maharaja of the erstwhile Nawanagar Royal family in an official statement.

On the occasion of Dussehra, the Maharaja expressed, "I am equally happy today because I have found a solution to one of my problems and its success is Ajay Jadeja, who has accepted to be my heir. His acceptance to serve the people of Jamnagar is truly a boon for them." Jadeja, who made a mark in cricket by playing 15 test matches from 1992 to 2000 and 196 One Day Internationals (ODIs) for India, will now take up a new role.

Ajay Jadeja's cricket career includes a total of over 8000 runs in 111 First Class and 291 List A games, with 31 centuries and 88 fifties across both formats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently paid tribute at the Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial in Warsaw, honoring the former Maharaja celebrated for his humanitarian efforts during World War II. Born on February 1, 1971, in Jamnagar, Jadeja has deep-rooted connections in the region, with his father, Daulatsinhji Jadeja, having served as a three-time Member of Parliament for Jamnagar.

Jadeja is married to Aditi Jaitly, daughter of Jaya Jaitly, and they have two children.

