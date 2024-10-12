Empowering Women: Gujarat's Self-Help Groups and Government Support

The remarkable achievements of self-help groups (SHGs) in Gujarat underscore a broader trend of women's increasing importance in the state's economic and social development. Governmental backing, notably via schemes like the Mukhyamantri Mahila Utkarsh Yojana and 'Mission Mangalam,' plays a crucial role in the thriving landscape of SHGs across Gujarat.

Among these inspiring figures is Neelam Tadvi, a radio jockey, who symbolizes the strides in women's empowerment in Gujarat. As a representative of the local tribal community, her broadcasts on 'Radio Unity' celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the Narmada district, home to the iconic Statue of Unity. Neelam's shows captivate audiences with narratives of social change and empowerment.

The establishment of this community radio station in 2021, a vision realized under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has locals at its helm, particularly those from tribal backgrounds. Neelam expresses her commitment, sharing, "It was our Prime Minister's dream to have a radio centre here, run by locals or tribal members, focusing on women's empowerment."

Currently, approximately 24 lakh women are engaged with 2 lakh Sakhi Mandals, managing operations worth Rs 1000 crores through bank linkages. SHG participant Hansa acknowledges the impact of PM Modi's initiatives, highlighting the increased salaries and benefits from schemes like the Mukhyamantri Amrutum Yojana and the Vidhva Pension Yojana.

The government facilitates women's entrepreneurship through subsidies, accessible loans ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh, and complimentary stalls, enabling them to reach broader markets. Initiatives like the Prime Minister Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi scheme and the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana empower women in transitioning from employees to business owners.

Dimple Parmar, a beneficiary, discusses the opportunities provided by government-sponsored stalls during festivals and at airports. Describing their handwork group's success, she notes, "We receive excellent feedback from these stalls, helping us manage our households."

As Gujarat commemorates Vikas Saptah, celebrating 23 years of PM Modi's leadership, these stories reflect the state's dedication to fostering an inclusive, prosperous future through comprehensive support for women's empowerment. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)