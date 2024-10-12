Congress Demands Action Over EVM Irregularities in Haryana Elections
Congress leaders have raised concerns about alleged irregularities with Electronic Voting Machines during the Haryana Assembly elections. They've submitted a list of 20 contested seats to the Election Commission, highlighting discrepancies in battery levels of machines affecting election outcomes, and demand further investigation.
In a significant move, Congress leaders, led by Pawan Khera, have formally approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) with complaints about Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in the recent Haryana Assembly elections. The party claims irregularities in the EVMs, citing battery charge discrepancies as a major concern.
General Secretary Jairam Ramesh informed the public via social media that a detailed memorandum highlighting issues in 20 constituencies has been submitted to the ECI. The Congress hopes for swift action from the Commission to address and resolve these claims of EVM irregularities.
The contested assembly seats, where discrepancies have been reported, include Narnaul, Karnal, Dabwali, among others. Congress is questioning the integrity of the machines with high battery charge levels, as these were the ones where their candidates predominantly lost, pushing for these machines to be sealed for investigation.
