Tragic Loss on Dussehra: Eight Lives Lost in Canal Accident

A tragic accident occurred on Dussehra when a car carrying three women and five girls plunged into a canal near Mundri village. The driver survived, but eight occupants drowned. The victims were heading to Baba Rajpuri Mela and were residents of Deeg village. Authorities expressed their condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaithal | Updated: 12-10-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 18:54 IST
A devastating accident unfolded on the auspicious day of Dussehra, claiming eight lives as a car carrying three women and five girls plunged into a canal near Mundri village. The victims, residents of Deeg village, were en route to the Baba Rajpuri Mela when the driver lost control.

The tragedy has left a family shattered, with the driver being the sole survivor after being rescued. The deceased include Satwinder (50), Chameli (65), Teejo (45), and young girls Fiza (16), Komal (12), Vandana (10), Riya (10), and Ramandeep (6).

Condolences have poured in from across the nation, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing the accident as heart-wrenching and emphasizing aid efforts by the local administration. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also expressed his sorrow over this tragic loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

