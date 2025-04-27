Federal Recreation Sites Face Closures Amid Government Downsizing

As the Trump administration accelerates efforts to downsize the federal government, at least 30 recreational facilities at lakes and reservoirs across six states are set to close or curtail their hours by mid-May. The closures, announced by the US Army Corps of Engineers, are primarily attributed to staffing shortages and financial limitations.

District offices, including the one in Omaha, Nebraska, emphasize that these decisions are made thoughtfully, aiming to preserve crucial operations such as hydropower and dam management. Officials admit, however, to the disruptions these changes may pose to public plans and regional tourism. Small towns like Pickstown, South Dakota, express discontent, given their reliance on tourist traffic from attractions like the Fort Randall Dam.

Some business owners, like Sue Graham of Knothead's bait shop in Kansas, criticize the plan, suggesting minimal financial savings while risking potential revenue losses. Meanwhile, the Corps is pushing efficiency initiatives, such as self-service campsite registration and cashless transactions, to adapt to the changing operational environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)