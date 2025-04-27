The Next Pope: A Global Conclave in Uncertain Times

The upcoming conclave to elect Pope Francis' successor is shrouded in uncertainty due to the diverse makeup of the cardinals. This international mix, a legacy of Francis, has shifted election dynamics, making predictions difficult.

Pope Francis' 12-year tenure focused on inclusivity, aligning the church with Gospel teachings on aiding the marginalized, sparking debate on whether the next pope should continue this path or pivot towards traditional values.

With no clear front-runner, the influence of kingmakers in rallying support becomes crucial. The conclave's outcome will shape the Catholic Church's trajectory as it grapples with its mission and unity in a modern world.

(With inputs from agencies.)