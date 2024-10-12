Himachal Pradesh CM Leads Dussehra Celebrations in Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu honored the Dussehra festival with a visit to Sri Hanuman Temple Jakhu in Shimla, where he performed the traditional act of setting Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhkaran effigies alight.

In his address, CM Sukhu emphasized the importance of eradication of drug abuse through collective actions. The event witnessed the presence of prominent local figures, including MLA Harish Janartha, Mayor Surinder Chauhan, and various municipal corporation representatives.

The Navratri fervor has enveloped Himachal Pradesh, with temples witnessing a surge in devotees. The Kalibari Temple in Shimla becomes a spiritual hub for Bengali tourists during this period, offering cultural and nostalgic experiences as they celebrate the auspicious Dussehra and Navratri festivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)