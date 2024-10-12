Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh CM Leads Dussehra Celebrations in Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu participated in Dussehra celebrations by paying homage at Jakhu's Sri Hanuman Temple and setting effigies ablaze. Emphasizing unity against drug abuse, the CM celebrated amidst large gatherings at Shimla's temples, which are vibrant with Navratri devotees and Bengali tourists.

Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu honored the Dussehra festival with a visit to Sri Hanuman Temple Jakhu in Shimla, where he performed the traditional act of setting Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhkaran effigies alight.

In his address, CM Sukhu emphasized the importance of eradication of drug abuse through collective actions. The event witnessed the presence of prominent local figures, including MLA Harish Janartha, Mayor Surinder Chauhan, and various municipal corporation representatives.

The Navratri fervor has enveloped Himachal Pradesh, with temples witnessing a surge in devotees. The Kalibari Temple in Shimla becomes a spiritual hub for Bengali tourists during this period, offering cultural and nostalgic experiences as they celebrate the auspicious Dussehra and Navratri festivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

