Indian Overseas Bank Revolutionizes Retail Loan Processing with New Centres

In a bid to streamline loan processing, Indian Overseas Bank has inaugurated 15 Retail Loan Processing Centres across various cities. This strategic move aims to reduce approval times and enhance financial accessibility for retail customers.

A total of eight centres opened physically in Chennai, while seven more were launched virtually in other cities. These centres are fortified with digital technologies and automation, ensuring rapid loan approvals and robust risk management, according to Managing Director and CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava.

The bank's new approach underscores its commitment to integrating technology within its services. Additionally, IOB debuted an ATM kiosk at the historic Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Central Railway Station, combining innovation with the rich heritage of Chennai's architectural landscape.

