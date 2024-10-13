Left Menu

Brutal Assault at Andhra Construction Site Sparks Outrage

Two women were reportedly gang-raped by four men who broke into an under-construction paper mill in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya district. The victims, an elderly woman and her daughter-in-law, were attacked along with their husbands. The police are investigating and searching for the suspects.

In a shocking incident that has sparked outrage, four men allegedly broke into an under-construction paper mill in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya district and gang-raped two women, police reported on Sunday. The crime took place in the Chilamanthur police station jurisdiction.

According to V Ratna, the Superintendent of Police for the Sri Sathya district, the victims were part of a family comprising an elderly couple and their son with his wife. The attackers assaulted the elderly woman and her daughter-in-law after breaking into their room. The two male members of the family, who reportedly worked as security guards at the mill, were also attacked.

Following the heinous crime, the perpetrators fled the scene, and law enforcement agencies have since launched an intense search to apprehend them. Investigations are ongoing to bring those responsible to justice.

