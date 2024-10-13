Left Menu

Uttarakhand Poised for Development: UCC, Airport, and AIIMS in Focus

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami promises swift implementation of the Uniform Civil Code. Plans include an international airport in Pantnagar and rapid construction of AIIMS in Udham Singh Nagar district. Continued state development aims to boost local employment and balance ecology with economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 14:56 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami affirmed on Sunday that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will soon be put into effect, assuring citizens the legislation is not designed to harm anyone. During the Civil Felicitation Ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Sports Ground in Kichha, Dhami stated that voters in the 2022 assembly elections supported this legal move.

Dhami revealed plans for an international airport in Pantnagar, noting the transfer of 850 acres to the Indian government for its construction. Additionally, he inspected ongoing work on the AIIMS facility in Udham Singh Nagar, fulfilling a long-standing regional need facilitated through support from Prime Minister Modi.

The Chief Minister reiterated his vision for Uttarakhand's development, emphasizing efforts to generate in-state job opportunities and a balanced approach to ecological and economic growth. Expressing gratitude to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee for regional industrial development, he praised current efforts under PM Modi's leadership to accelerate the state's growth trajectory.

