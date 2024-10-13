Madrid Rises: Housing Protests Surge
Thousands of Spaniards took to the streets of Madrid, demanding affordable housing amid a growing frustration over escalating rental prices. With chants of 'Housing is a right, not a business,' protesters called for government intervention. The issue of gentrification and the rise in tourist rentals were key concerns highlighted.
Thousands of demonstrators converged in Madrid on Sunday, voicing their frustration over the spiraling costs of housing, which many feel are pushing them out of their own neighborhoods.
Under banners declaring 'Housing is a right, not a business,' the protesters, who numbered twelve thousand according to official estimates, demanded that authorities implement measures to curb skyrocketing rental prices and improve living standards.
The Spanish government has announced measures to investigate and regulate short-term vacation rentals. This comes as Spain faces the dual challenge of maintaining its tourism-driven economy while addressing citizens' anger over unaffordable housing and increasing gentrification.
(With inputs from agencies.)
