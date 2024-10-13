Swift Recovery: Southern Railways Restores Services After Kavaraipettai Incident
Southern Railways achieved a quick resumption of mainline services after the Kavaraipettai train accident, with the down line restored and operational by Sunday morning. The incident involved the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express and left 19 injured but resulted in no fatalities. A high-level inquiry is underway.
Southern Railways made a remarkable recovery post the Kavaraipettai train accident, swiftly restoring train services along the mainline. Officials confirmed that the down line was fully operational by Sunday morning.
The Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express derailed after colliding with a stationary goods train on October 11 in Tamil Nadu, causing injuries to 19 passengers but fortunately resulting in no fatalities. The railway orchestrated immediate repairs; track restoration, overhead equipment (OHE) works, and signaling reconnections were completed in record time. The first train passed through the site at 9:08 AM.
Meanwhile, the up-line track also saw a quick recovery, resuming service on Friday evening. Stranded passengers were efficiently transported to Ponneri and Chennai Central using buses and EMU Specials. A high-level inquiry has been commissioned to investigate the incident's cause.
(With inputs from agencies.)