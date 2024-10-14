Left Menu

Delhi and Gujarat Police Uncover Massive Cocaine Bust Worth Rs 13,000 Crore

Delhi and Gujarat Police have jointly seized 1,289 kg of cocaine and hydroponic marijuana, valued at Rs 13,000 crore, in a major drug bust. The crackdown aligns with India's Zero Tolerance policy against drugs. Five arrests were made, with further investigations underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 10:07 IST
Cocaine was recovered during a search in Avkar Drugs Limited Company (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Special Cell of Delhi Police, in collaboration with Gujarat Police, apprehended five individuals linked to a high-profile cocaine drug bust on Monday. This operation followed a massive seizure of 518 kilograms of cocaine valued at Rs 5,000 crore during a joint operation on Sunday.

The raid on Avkar Drugs Limited Company in Ankleshwar, Gujarat, led to the recovery of substantial cocaine stocks, highlighting the crucial role of vigilance in curbing drug activities. Earlier, the Special Cell raided Tushar Goyal's warehouse in Mahipalpur, unearthing 562 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana.

Officials confirmed the seizure of a total of 1,289 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana, with origins traced back to Pharma Solution Services and Avkar Drugs Limited Company. The Directorate of Enforcement recently searched locations in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, further intensifying the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

