Mysterious Animal Deaths Stir Concerns at Hong Kong Zoo
Eight animals, including a De Brazza’s Monkey and Cotton-top Tamarins, were found dead at Hong Kong’s Zoological and Botanical Gardens. Authorities have initiated necropsy and laboratory tests to determine the cause. The zoo's mammals section is temporarily closed for disinfection, while other facilities remain open.
In a rare and unsettling event, eight animals were discovered lifeless at Hong Kong's Zoological and Botanical Gardens, according to a government statement on Monday.
The deceased animals include a De Brazza's Monkey, a Common Squirrel Monkey, three Cotton-top Tamarins, and three White-faced Sakis, found on Sunday. The Leisure and Cultural Services Department confirmed they are conducting necropsy and lab tests to ascertain the cause of death.
As a precautionary measure, the zoo's mammals section will be closed from Monday for thorough disinfection and cleaning, while the health of remaining animals will be closely monitored. The park, a significant historical site since 1860, remains partly open to visitors.
(With inputs from agencies.)