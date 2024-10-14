Mysterious Animal Deaths Stir Concerns at Hong Kong Zoo

In a rare and unsettling event, eight animals were discovered lifeless at Hong Kong's Zoological and Botanical Gardens, according to a government statement on Monday.

The deceased animals include a De Brazza's Monkey, a Common Squirrel Monkey, three Cotton-top Tamarins, and three White-faced Sakis, found on Sunday. The Leisure and Cultural Services Department confirmed they are conducting necropsy and lab tests to ascertain the cause of death.

As a precautionary measure, the zoo's mammals section will be closed from Monday for thorough disinfection and cleaning, while the health of remaining animals will be closely monitored. The park, a significant historical site since 1860, remains partly open to visitors.

