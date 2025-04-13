Left Menu

Encouraging Outcome: U.S. and Iran Talks Move Ahead on Nuclear Program

U.S.-Iran talks on Tehran's nuclear program concluded with positive remarks from both sides. Russian diplomat Mikhail Ulyanov described the results as 'encouraging' following the meeting in Oman. Both Iran and the U.S. praised the constructive nature of their discussions, signaling a potential diplomatic thaw.

In a significant development, recent U.S.-Iran discussions concerning Tehran's nuclear program were deemed positive by both involved parties. This was highlighted by Russian diplomat Mikhail Ulyanov.

Held in Oman, these meetings were characterized as 'positive and constructive' by representatives from Iran and the United States.

Such feedback has been described as 'encouraging' by Ulyanov, who serves as the Russian ambassador to international bodies in Vienna, suggesting potential progress in diplomatic relations.

