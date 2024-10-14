Vandalism at Hyderabad Temple Sparks Local Protests

In a disturbing incident that has triggered local unrest, an idol at the Muthyalamma temple near Hyderabad's passport office was reportedly vandalized, according to officials.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police for the Mahankali Division stated that one individual was apprehended by locals and handed over to the Market police station.

As tensions rise, local residents staged a protest outside the temple on Monday, calling for stringent action against those found guilty. Authorities are currently investigating, with more details yet to be released. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)