Left Menu

Vandalism at Hyderabad Temple Sparks Local Protests

A Muthyalamma temple idol near Hyderabad's passport office was allegedly vandalized, leading to local protests demanding justice. Police have detained one suspect, and further details are still emerging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 10:16 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 10:16 IST
Vandalism at Hyderabad Temple Sparks Local Protests
People protest over the alleged vandalisation of Muthyalamma temple idol in Kurmaguda. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident that has triggered local unrest, an idol at the Muthyalamma temple near Hyderabad's passport office was reportedly vandalized, according to officials.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police for the Mahankali Division stated that one individual was apprehended by locals and handed over to the Market police station.

As tensions rise, local residents staged a protest outside the temple on Monday, calling for stringent action against those found guilty. Authorities are currently investigating, with more details yet to be released. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024