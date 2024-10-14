Canada and ILO Launch Project to Boost Socioeconomic Integration of Venezuelan Refugee and Migrant Women in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru

The Government of Canada and the International Labour Organization (ILO) have officially launched a new project titled "Integramos – Strengthening the Capacity of Government and Civil Society Actors to Improve the Socioeconomic Integration of Venezuelan Refugee and Migrant Women" in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru. The project aims to address the socioeconomic integration challenges faced by Venezuelan migrants and refugees, particularly women, and was announced on October 10, 2024, by Shannon Marie Soni, Senior Director of Bilateral, Regional and International Engagement at Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). The announcement took place at a plenary meeting of the Regional Conference on Migration and the South American Conference on Migration (CRM-CSM) in Bogotá, Colombia.

Funded by IRCC, the project aligns with the Regional Strategy for Socioeconomic Integration and seeks to provide greater access to decent jobs, leveraging migrants' contributions to the development of host countries. The initiative will focus on improving the capacity of public employment and business development services while supporting civil society organizations, employers, and workers in areas such as fair recruitment. It also aims to enhance coordination between regional and bilateral mechanisms, particularly in efforts related to the mutual recognition of competencies and certifications.

Director Shannon Marie Soni emphasized the project’s role in fostering enhanced regional collaboration on migration issues. The ILO will use its observer status in various regional migration forums, including the Quito Process, the South American Conference on Migration (SACM), and the Los Angeles Declaration. The ILO will provide guidance on issues related to labour, education, gender equality, and anti-trafficking matters.

Venezuelan migrants and refugees make up a large portion of the regional population, with over 7.7 million displaced globally, including 6.5 million in Latin America and the Caribbean alone. Specifically, Colombia hosts over 2.8 million Venezuelan migrants, Peru has 1.5 million, and Ecuador approximately 500,000. The report highlights the particular gender-specific challenges migrant women and transgender individuals face, such as obstacles stemming from gender identity, caregiving responsibilities, and barriers to employment.

The project seeks to unlock the potential of this migrant population, contributing positively to both their host and home countries. The new grant agreement between Canada and the ILO will expand the scope of work in the Andean region, continuing collaboration with partners such as Sida, AECID, the European Union, and USAID. The ILO will push forward its commitment to promoting decent work opportunities for Venezuelan migrants, refugees, and the host population across the region.

This project represents a significant step toward improving the socioeconomic integration of vulnerable groups while ensuring they are recognized as key contributors to the economy of their destination countries.