Indian Army Collaborates with Civil Aviation to Strengthen Remote Logistics

In an unprecedented strategy aimed at enhancing logistics support for remote forward posts, the Indian Army has signed a historic contract with civil aviation service providers. The agreement will supply helicopter support to the Army's winter cut-off posts along the Northern and Western borders, marking a significant step in India's civil-military integration.

Running for a year, the deal ensures that 16 remote posts in the Jammu region will be sustained year-round, while 28 posts in Kashmir and Ladakh will receive support for 150 days next year. This initiative represents a decisive shift in maintaining essential positions during winter months, using civil helicopters instead of military assets.

Operating from bases in Ladakh, Kashmir, and Jammu, the helicopters will ensure the supply of necessities, establishing a logistics network enhanced by programs like PM Gati Shakti. The initiative signifies a broader impact, opening remote areas to potential tourism and economic development, while facilitating military readiness for wartime contingencies.

