Left Menu

Indian Army Collaborates with Civil Aviation to Strengthen Remote Logistics

In a groundbreaking move, the Indian Army partners with civil aviation to provide helicopter support to remote posts along the Northern and Western borders, integrating infrastructure initiatives to enhance logistics, tourism, and preparedness, while preserving military resources for critical operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 18:40 IST
Indian Army Collaborates with Civil Aviation to Strengthen Remote Logistics
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented strategy aimed at enhancing logistics support for remote forward posts, the Indian Army has signed a historic contract with civil aviation service providers. The agreement will supply helicopter support to the Army's winter cut-off posts along the Northern and Western borders, marking a significant step in India's civil-military integration.

Running for a year, the deal ensures that 16 remote posts in the Jammu region will be sustained year-round, while 28 posts in Kashmir and Ladakh will receive support for 150 days next year. This initiative represents a decisive shift in maintaining essential positions during winter months, using civil helicopters instead of military assets.

Operating from bases in Ladakh, Kashmir, and Jammu, the helicopters will ensure the supply of necessities, establishing a logistics network enhanced by programs like PM Gati Shakti. The initiative signifies a broader impact, opening remote areas to potential tourism and economic development, while facilitating military readiness for wartime contingencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024