Punjab and Haryana High Court Clears Path for October 15 Panchayat Polls

In a landmark decision, the Punjab and Haryana High Court rejected more than 1,000 petitions aiming to halt the imminent panchayat elections. The court also annulled a previous ban on 206 panchayats, permitting the elections to proceed unimpeded on October 15. The court emphasized that only the Election Commission possesses the authority to intervene in election-related matters. Furthermore, it mandated that the elections be thoroughly documented through videography and recording.

Nonetheless, legal representatives of the petitioners expressed intentions to challenge the court's ruling in the Supreme Court, pointing to continuing legal disputes over the elections. These elections are set to determine leadership for 13,237 'Sarpanches' and 83,437 'Panches'. Advocate Hakam Singh stated, 'Nearly 1,000 writ petitions concerning the Panchayat elections were filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. 250 petitions were also filed and sorted into 11 categories... All but the one concerning videography were dismissed by the HC. The stay on the 250 writ petitions has been vacated. We will approach the SC tomorrow.'

Previously, the Punjab High Court had declined to suspend the Panchayat elections state-wide. The court did, however, halt election processes in certain villages where candidates encountered difficulties in filing nominations. Opposition Leader Partap Singh Bajwa criticized the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing its officials of negligence that led to complications and uncertainty among candidates about reservations and other nomination issues. Bajwa addressed ANI, saying, 'The Chief Minister assured free and fair Panchayat elections would be held. We informed the State Election Commissioner that for the past two days, Panchayat Secretaries, BDPOS, or Tehsildars have not been present in their offices.'

(With inputs from agencies.)