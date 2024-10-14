Maharashtra Congress Strategizes amid Political Contestations
In Mumbai, a crucial Maharashtra Congress meeting addressed the party's electoral challenges, following a disappointing performance in Haryana. Congress leaders criticized the Maharashtra government's policy shifts as election tactics. Meanwhile, alliances vie for dominance with the impending assembly election looming, promising a high-stakes political battle in the state.
Mumbai was the stage for the Maharashtra Congress Party's pivotal State Election Committee meeting on Monday, held at Tilak Bhavan.
Crucial leaders such as state in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, Congress president Nana Patole, and other senior figures deliberated on the party's strategy following its unexpected loss in Haryana, where it fell short against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
In anticipation of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, which involve 288 seats, Patole dismissed the state government's toll exemption for LMVs as an 'election jumla'.
Fellow Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan echoed Patole's sentiments, calling the move desperate.
The election will pit Congress's Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance against the BJP-led Maha Yuti Alliance, each comprising respective factions of Shiv Sena and NCP.
Uddhav Thackeray, of Shiv Sena (UBT), criticized the Mahayuti alliance's leadership, challenging them to declare their chief ministerial candidate before MVA reveals theirs.
The politically charged environment intensified with Thackeray's allegations against the Shinde government for its alleged involvement in the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui.
(With inputs from agencies.)
