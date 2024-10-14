Gujarat's IT and ITeS Policy Reforms Propel State Towards Tech Innovation

In a strategic move to bolster Gujarat's technological landscape, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has implemented expansive reforms in the state's IT and ITeS policy. Announced during the Vikas Saptah celebrations, these measures are designed to nurture a vibrant ecosystem for pioneering technologies and drive innovation across the region.

Commemorating 23 years since Narendra Modi's tenure as the 14th Chief Minister of Gujarat, the updated policy aligns with his vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. The state's leadership focuses on accelerating growth in deep-tech startups, incorporating advanced technologies like AI, IoT, and Blockchain, and offering comprehensive guidelines for IT and ITeS parks.

Significant incentives are included to maintain global relevance, with enhancements to CAPEX and OPEX support, fostering talent and industry-ready solutions. The policy caters to various sectors, extending to data centres and IT parks, reinforcing the state's commitment to achieving Viksit Gujarat through rigorous development in IT and ITeS sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)