Left Menu

Gujarat's IT and ITeS Policy Reforms Propel State Towards Tech Innovation

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel unveils enhanced IT and ITeS policy during Vikas Saptah, aiming to boost the state's tech ecosystem. New policy provisions focus on emerging technologies, offering incentives for innovation and development, aligned with PM Modi's vision for Viksit Bharat@2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 22:55 IST
Gujarat's IT and ITeS Policy Reforms Propel State Towards Tech Innovation
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/X @Bhupendrabjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster Gujarat's technological landscape, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has implemented expansive reforms in the state's IT and ITeS policy. Announced during the Vikas Saptah celebrations, these measures are designed to nurture a vibrant ecosystem for pioneering technologies and drive innovation across the region.

Commemorating 23 years since Narendra Modi's tenure as the 14th Chief Minister of Gujarat, the updated policy aligns with his vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. The state's leadership focuses on accelerating growth in deep-tech startups, incorporating advanced technologies like AI, IoT, and Blockchain, and offering comprehensive guidelines for IT and ITeS parks.

Significant incentives are included to maintain global relevance, with enhancements to CAPEX and OPEX support, fostering talent and industry-ready solutions. The policy caters to various sectors, extending to data centres and IT parks, reinforcing the state's commitment to achieving Viksit Gujarat through rigorous development in IT and ITeS sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024