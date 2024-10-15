Left Menu

Asian Markets Rally Amid Optimistic Earnings and Fed Rate Speculations

Asian stocks advanced following a robust Wall Street close, buoyed by positive corporate earnings forecasts. Oil prices dipped as Israel's military strategies alleviated supply disruption fears. Investors eye China's stimulus possibilities, while U.S. market gains were led by chip stocks and strong bank earnings.

Updated: 15-10-2024 07:47 IST
Asian Markets Rally Amid Optimistic Earnings and Fed Rate Speculations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian stocks mostly rose on Tuesday, riding the wave of a strong Wall Street performance and upbeat predictions for corporate earnings.

Oil prices declined approximately 3% due to reports about Israel's military focus, which eased concerns over immediate supply interruptions.

Investors eagerly await further stimulus measures from China, as speculation grows about possible Treasury bond issuances to invigorate its struggling economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

