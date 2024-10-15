Asian Markets Rally Amid Optimistic Earnings and Fed Rate Speculations
Asian stocks advanced following a robust Wall Street close, buoyed by positive corporate earnings forecasts. Oil prices dipped as Israel's military strategies alleviated supply disruption fears. Investors eye China's stimulus possibilities, while U.S. market gains were led by chip stocks and strong bank earnings.
Asian stocks mostly rose on Tuesday, riding the wave of a strong Wall Street performance and upbeat predictions for corporate earnings.
Oil prices declined approximately 3% due to reports about Israel's military focus, which eased concerns over immediate supply interruptions.
Investors eagerly await further stimulus measures from China, as speculation grows about possible Treasury bond issuances to invigorate its struggling economy.
