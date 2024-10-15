Petronas Exploration Amidst South China Sea Tensions

On Tuesday, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim emphasized in parliament that state energy firm Petronas will continue oil and gas exploration activities in Malaysia's exclusive economic zone within the contested South China Sea. This comes despite clear objections from China, a major regional power.

The exploration encompasses the Kasawari gas development project situated off the coast of Sarawak state on the island of Borneo. Prime Minister Anwar's announcement underscores Malaysia's persistent stance on securing its energy resources amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

This move is seen as a part of Malaysia's strategy to assert its economic rights and maintain its energy security, drawing a delicate balance between resource exploitation and diplomatic relations in a region fraught with overlapping territorial claims.

