UNICEF Warns of Critical Shortages in Life-Saving Nutrition for Nearly 2 Million Children

Funding Crisis Threatens Millions of Children in Conflict and Climate-Impacted Regions

Nearly two million children are at risk of death due to severe wasting, also known as severe acute malnutrition, as UNICEF warns of dangerous shortages in Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF). The global funding crisis is severely impacting efforts to provide this life-saving treatment, especially in countries grappling with conflict, economic shocks, and climate crises.

Severe wasting remains alarmingly high among children under five in multiple regions, particularly in Africa's Sahel, where climate change has worsened food insecurity. Without urgent funding, countries including Mali, Chad, Nigeria, and Niger face imminent RUTF stockouts, putting millions of children in danger.

“In the past two years, an unprecedented global response has allowed the scale-up of nutrition programs to contain child wasting and prevent deaths,” said Victor Aguayo, UNICEF’s Director of Child Nutrition and Development. “But without immediate action, nearly two million children are at risk of succumbing to this silent killer.”

Countries Facing Crisis: Africa’s Sahel Worst Hit

UNICEF reports that 12 countries are at risk of running out of RUTF, with many expected to deplete their stock by mid-2025. Mali, Chad, Nigeria, and Niger are already experiencing critical shortages. In Mali alone, over 300,000 children under five are projected to suffer from severe wasting in 2024, yet treatment supplies have been running low since July.

The situation in Chad is equally dire, where 500,000 children under five face severe wasting this year. Provinces with large refugee populations are hardest hit. Between January and August, 315,000 children were treated for wasting, but the country's RUTF stocks are expected to run out by the end of this month.

In the Sahel, droughts, floods, and erratic rainfall have worsened food insecurity, driving up food prices and increasing the incidence of severe wasting. Across this region, children’s lives are hanging in the balance as climate change continues to devastate local economies and food systems.

The No Time to Waste Appeal: A Lifeline for 2 Million Children

To address the crisis, UNICEF is urgently seeking US$165 million through its No Time to Waste 2024 Update and Call to Urgent Action. This funding would ensure the provision of therapeutic feeding, treatment, and care for children suffering from severe wasting.

Since the launch of the No Time to Waste initiative in 2022, UNICEF has raised over US$900 million to expand nutrition programs. These efforts have already reached 46 million children with early detection services and provided life-saving treatment to 5.6 million children. However, without renewed funding, the progress made in combating child wasting could be lost.

A Long-Term Solution: UNICEF’s Child Nutrition Fund

In addition to immediate funding needs, UNICEF is tackling child malnutrition through its Child Nutrition Fund (CNF), launched in 2023. With backing from the UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, the CNF aims to support local and regional production of fortified foods, including RUTF, in areas severely affected by child malnutrition.

By producing these critical foods locally, the CNF will help circumvent global supply chain disruptions, lower environmental impacts from shipping, and boost local job creation. This initiative is key to addressing the long-term challenges of severe wasting and making countries more resilient to fluctuations in funding and demand for RUTF.

Severe Wasting: A Dangerous Health Crisis

Children suffering from severe wasting are dangerously thin, with weakened immune systems that leave them vulnerable to disease, developmental issues, and death. Severe wasting is caused by a combination of food insecurity, lack of nutritious diets, and repeated bouts of illness, which prevent children from getting the nutrients they need.

UNICEF has been sounding the alarm about the risk of RUTF shortages for years, especially in regions like the Sahel, where the combination of climate change, conflict, and underfunding has severely impacted the ability to treat wasting. “We are now seeing the consequences of inadequate funding," said Aguayo. “The time to act is now to prevent this escalating crisis from costing more children's lives.”

With proper funding and long-term strategies in place, UNICEF hopes to reverse the growing crisis and save the lives of millions of children. But without immediate support, the looming RUTF stockouts could lead to tragic consequences in the world’s most vulnerable regions.