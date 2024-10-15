Left Menu

Delhi Fights Back: Stringent Measures Deployed as Air Quality Deteriorates

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced the activation of Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan to combat worsening air pollution. With the Air Quality Index surpassing 200, measures such as dust control and vehicle checks have been implemented, along with a ban on firecrackers until January 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 14:09 IST
Delhi Fights Back: Stringent Measures Deployed as Air Quality Deteriorates
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, declared the implementation of Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) following a dramatic rise in the Air Quality Index (AQI), crossing 200 in the national capital. The activation signals urgent action to curb dust and ensure vehicles meet pollution standards.

Minister Rai emphasized collaboration with neighboring states, highlighting that stalling joint efforts affects North India as a whole. In Noida, Regional Officer Utsav Sharma confirmed restrictions under GRAP Stage-I, including prohibitions on waste burning and using older vehicles to tackle escalating pollution levels.

The city's proactive stance extends to a ban on firecrackers effective until January 1, aiming to protect public health as winter exacerbates pollution. Rigorous enforcement of anti-dust campaigns and penalties for non-compliance further underscore the importance of concerted efforts to improve air quality in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024