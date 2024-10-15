Delhi Fights Back: Stringent Measures Deployed as Air Quality Deteriorates

Delhi's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, declared the implementation of Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) following a dramatic rise in the Air Quality Index (AQI), crossing 200 in the national capital. The activation signals urgent action to curb dust and ensure vehicles meet pollution standards.

Minister Rai emphasized collaboration with neighboring states, highlighting that stalling joint efforts affects North India as a whole. In Noida, Regional Officer Utsav Sharma confirmed restrictions under GRAP Stage-I, including prohibitions on waste burning and using older vehicles to tackle escalating pollution levels.

The city's proactive stance extends to a ban on firecrackers effective until January 1, aiming to protect public health as winter exacerbates pollution. Rigorous enforcement of anti-dust campaigns and penalties for non-compliance further underscore the importance of concerted efforts to improve air quality in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)