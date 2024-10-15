KPI Green Energy Seals Major Deals for Renewable Expansion

KPI Green Energy has struck significant agreements with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd, signing off on two vital power purchase deals for a total of 620 MW in renewable energy projects.

The agreements entail a 250 MW AC grid-connected solar photovoltaic power project and a 370 MW AC grid-connected hybrid renewable energy power project. These projects were secured following a rigorous competitive bidding process, marking a substantial growth trajectory for KPI Green Energy.

The successful sealing of these power purchase agreements emphasizes KPI Green Energy's commitment to expanding its renewable energy portfolio and contributing to sustainable energy development.

