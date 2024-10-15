Left Menu

KPI Green Energy Seals Major Deals for Renewable Expansion

KPI Green Energy has signed power purchase agreements with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd for 620 MW in renewable energy projects. This includes a 250 MW solar project and a 370 MW hybrid project, both secured through competitive bidding, marking significant steps in renewable energy expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 14:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

KPI Green Energy has struck significant agreements with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd, signing off on two vital power purchase deals for a total of 620 MW in renewable energy projects.

The agreements entail a 250 MW AC grid-connected solar photovoltaic power project and a 370 MW AC grid-connected hybrid renewable energy power project. These projects were secured following a rigorous competitive bidding process, marking a substantial growth trajectory for KPI Green Energy.

The successful sealing of these power purchase agreements emphasizes KPI Green Energy's commitment to expanding its renewable energy portfolio and contributing to sustainable energy development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

