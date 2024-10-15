Nigeria Battles Power Grid Collapse: A Looming Energy Crisis
Nigeria experienced another major power grid collapse, leading to nationwide blackouts. The Transmission Company of Nigeria is working to restore electricity, with generation dropping to zero before some plants began recovering. Aging infrastructure, vandalism, and inadequate gas supply are key challenges to the grid's stability.
The Transmission Company of Nigeria is making efforts to restore electricity after a nationwide blackout following the power grid's collapse on Monday night. The blackout affected large parts of the country, including the capital Abuja and its commercial hub.
Power generation plummeted to zero, exacerbating ongoing issues in a country that has experienced six such collapses this year. By Tuesday, some power plants began showing signs of recovery, though full restoration remained a challenge.
Nigeria's struggles with an aging power infrastructure, rampant vandalism, and insufficient gas supply for its thermal plants, which constitute over 75% of its energy output, continue to pose significant threats to its electricity grid's reliability.
