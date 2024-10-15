Mumbai Police Crackdown: Two More Detained in Baba Siddique Murder Case

In a significant breakthrough, Mumbai Police on Tuesday detained two individuals from Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with the high-profile murder case involving Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique. Authorities identified one of the detained as 23-year-old Harishkumar Balakram, who worked at a scrap shop in Pune and reportedly provided money and logistical support to the accused pair Dharmraj and Shivprasad Gautam, also believed to have ties to the same shop.

Officials disclosed that Harish had purchased new mobile phones for the duo just days before the incident, indicating his involvement in the murder plot. Further investigations are ongoing following the detention, as the Esplanade Court previously remanded another accused, Pravin Lonkar, to police custody. Lonkar, detained on October 13, is linked to the crime through familial connections, being the brother of Shubham Lonkar, another suspect in the conspiracy.

The shocking murder occurred when Baba Siddique was shot outside his office in Nirmal Nagar, succumbing to gunshot wounds soon after at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police conducted an ossification test on accused Dharmaraj Kashyap, affirming he is not a minor, which plays a critical role in the legal proceedings. Allegedly, the accused received explicit instructions to target both Zeeshan Siddiqui and his father, Baba Siddique, with subsequent interrogation revealing prior threats against Zeeshan. The case continues to unfold as authorities delve into the murder's complex layers.

(With inputs from agencies.)