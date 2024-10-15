Left Menu

Mumbai Police Crackdown: Two More Detained in Baba Siddique Murder Case

Mumbai Police detained two individuals from Uttar Pradesh in connection with NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder. The accused reportedly procured funds and logistics for the crime. Investigation continues, with one suspect in custody and another confirmed not a minor after ossification tests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:41 IST
Mumbai Police Crackdown: Two More Detained in Baba Siddique Murder Case
Accused in case being brought to court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Mumbai Police on Tuesday detained two individuals from Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with the high-profile murder case involving Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique. Authorities identified one of the detained as 23-year-old Harishkumar Balakram, who worked at a scrap shop in Pune and reportedly provided money and logistical support to the accused pair Dharmraj and Shivprasad Gautam, also believed to have ties to the same shop.

Officials disclosed that Harish had purchased new mobile phones for the duo just days before the incident, indicating his involvement in the murder plot. Further investigations are ongoing following the detention, as the Esplanade Court previously remanded another accused, Pravin Lonkar, to police custody. Lonkar, detained on October 13, is linked to the crime through familial connections, being the brother of Shubham Lonkar, another suspect in the conspiracy.

The shocking murder occurred when Baba Siddique was shot outside his office in Nirmal Nagar, succumbing to gunshot wounds soon after at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police conducted an ossification test on accused Dharmaraj Kashyap, affirming he is not a minor, which plays a critical role in the legal proceedings. Allegedly, the accused received explicit instructions to target both Zeeshan Siddiqui and his father, Baba Siddique, with subsequent interrogation revealing prior threats against Zeeshan. The case continues to unfold as authorities delve into the murder's complex layers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024