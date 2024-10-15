Left Menu

Stock Markets Slide Amid Mixed Earnings and Falling Oil Prices

U.S. stocks turned lower as investors evaluated mixed corporate earnings and declining oil prices. Financials posted strong results, but energy stocks plummeted with crude prices. Global markets also felt the impact, as investors anticipated upcoming central bank decisions. The dollar softened, while gold gained traction.

Updated: 15-10-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 21:44 IST
On Tuesday, U.S. stocks experienced a downturn as investors assessed a mixed set of corporate earnings amidst a steep decline in oil prices. The three major indexes started the day near record highs but ended lower.

Financial corporations like Goldman Sachs and Bank of America exceeded profit expectations, yet energy stocks dropped significantly due to falling crude prices. Investors now await further earnings reports.

Global markets reflected similar trends, influenced by corporate scrutiny and impending central bank announcements. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar softened against other currencies, leading to a rise in gold prices as investors sought stability.

