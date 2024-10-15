Stock Markets Slide Amid Mixed Earnings and Falling Oil Prices

On Tuesday, U.S. stocks experienced a downturn as investors assessed a mixed set of corporate earnings amidst a steep decline in oil prices. The three major indexes started the day near record highs but ended lower.

Financial corporations like Goldman Sachs and Bank of America exceeded profit expectations, yet energy stocks dropped significantly due to falling crude prices. Investors now await further earnings reports.

Global markets reflected similar trends, influenced by corporate scrutiny and impending central bank announcements. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar softened against other currencies, leading to a rise in gold prices as investors sought stability.

