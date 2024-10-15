EU's Plan to Replace Russian Gas Unveiled

EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson announced on Tuesday that the bloc is ready to replace the Russian gas that currently flows through Ukraine to Central Europe, once their transit contract concludes in December.

Following a meeting with EU energy ministers, Simson highlighted that there are viable alternatives to the 14 billion cubic meters of Russian gas still in circulation. She reinforced this claim during a press conference.

Simson stressed the EU's capacity to manage without Russian gas, labeling the decision as driven by politics rather than necessity, and called it a 'dangerous' political choice.

