Left Menu

EU's Plan to Replace Russian Gas Unveiled

The EU is set to replace Russian gas supplied through Ukraine after the transit contract ends in December. Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson confirmed alternative sources for the 14 billion cubic meters of gas, emphasizing that avoiding Russian supply is a political decision, not a necessity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 15-10-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:02 IST
EU's Plan to Replace Russian Gas Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson announced on Tuesday that the bloc is ready to replace the Russian gas that currently flows through Ukraine to Central Europe, once their transit contract concludes in December.

Following a meeting with EU energy ministers, Simson highlighted that there are viable alternatives to the 14 billion cubic meters of Russian gas still in circulation. She reinforced this claim during a press conference.

Simson stressed the EU's capacity to manage without Russian gas, labeling the decision as driven by politics rather than necessity, and called it a 'dangerous' political choice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024