Left Menu

Wall Street's Rollercoaster: Tech Slump Meets Banking Boost

Wall Street faced a downturn led by a decline in semiconductor and oil stocks, with Nvidia's drop due to potential export curbs. Conversely, major banks reported strong earnings, propelling their stocks higher. The tech sector's inflated stock valuations remain under scrutiny amidst upcoming economic data releases and Federal Reserve actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:17 IST
Wall Street's Rollercoaster: Tech Slump Meets Banking Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street encountered a downturn with a notable slump in semiconductor and oil stocks overshadowing robust quarterly results from major banks. Nvidia's shares tumbled 5.6% as news broke of possible AI-chip export restrictions by the Biden administration.

Chip stocks were further hit after an error led to the early publication of results from ASML Holdings, which painted a grim picture for 2025 sales. Energy stocks fell 2.2% owing to declining crude prices amid a weaker demand outlook.

Despite the declines in tech, banks reported significant gains, with Bank of America and Charles Schwab leading the positive momentum. As record highs on Monday were overshadowed by uncertainties, investors remain cautious, focusing on upcoming economic data and potential Federal Reserve interest rate adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024