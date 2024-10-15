Tech Stocks Tumble as ASML's Forecast Disappoints

European stock markets took a hit as technology shares, led by ASML's disappointing performance, dragged indices down. ASML's leaked third-quarter results forecast weaker annual sales, sending the company's stock plummeting 15.6% — its sharpest decline in decades.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.8%, with the tech sector marking its hardest hit since October 2020, while the euro zone's blue-chip index decreased 1.8%. Investors are now turning their attention to upcoming tech earnings from companies such as Nvidia.

Energy stocks also suffered a significant downturn, dropping 3.3%, as oil prices reacted to news that eased fears over potential supply disruptions. Eyes are on the European Central Bank's forthcoming interest rate announcement, following economic data revealing a downturn in euro zone conditions.

