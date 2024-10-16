Left Menu

Mexico's Investment Surge: Promises of Stability Amid Constitutional Reforms

Mexican officials have assured safety in private investments following a summit with business leaders where constitutional reform concerns were discussed. Major firms including Amazon and Mexico Pacific are set for significant investments. Mexico's judicial reform has sparked debates, with an energy plan forthcoming from President Sheinbaum.

16-10-2024
In the wake of a critical summit with business leaders, Mexican officials have emphasized the safety and stability of private investments in the face of constitutional reform concerns. This comes as key players like Amazon, Mexico Pacific, and Royal Caribbean pledge hefty investments in the coming year, according to Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

This year's summit, attended by nearly 250 executives, marked a significant event during the early days of President Claudia Sheinbaum's administration. President Sheinbaum conveyed a message of certainty and assuredness, emphasizing that Mexico stands as a safe ground for investments, with efforts underway to bolster regional trade.

Despite the sweeping judicial reforms laid down by Mexico's Congress, intended to curb corruption by electing judges through a popular vote, apprehensions remain among major trade partners, Canada and the U.S. However, President Sheinbaum asserts these reforms will not hinder investments, highlighting plans for an energy reform framework to facilitate sector growth.

