Blaze Erupts at Venezuela's La Salina Oil Terminal, 21 Injured

A fire broke out at Venezuela's La Salina oil terminal, injuring at least 21 individuals, including workers and firefighters. The incident highlights ongoing issues at PDVSA facilities, where infrastructure deterioration frequently causes disruptions. Despite the fire's magnitude, nearby communities were not evacuated, and key export operations remained unaffected.

Updated: 16-10-2024 05:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A ferocious fire at Venezuela's La Salina oil terminal has left at least 21 people injured, including workers, neighbors, and firefighters. The blaze, which erupted during a storm, has been raging unabated, highlighting the frequent incidents at the country's deteriorating oil facilities.

The fire, which began in a crude storage tank early Tuesday, has covered the area with plumes of black smoke. Cabimas firefighters are battling to contain the fire, but are reportedly running low on the necessary extinguishing foam. Observers reported structural collapse and explosions as the inferno continued.

Despite the severity of the blaze, PDVSA's nearby Bajo Grande terminal remains unaffected. The injured have been transported to a PDVSA hospital, and while the immediate vicinity remains unscathed, authorities remain vigilant as the situation unfolds.

