Blaze Erupts at Venezuela's La Salina Oil Terminal, 21 Injured

A ferocious fire at Venezuela's La Salina oil terminal has left at least 21 people injured, including workers, neighbors, and firefighters. The blaze, which erupted during a storm, has been raging unabated, highlighting the frequent incidents at the country's deteriorating oil facilities.

The fire, which began in a crude storage tank early Tuesday, has covered the area with plumes of black smoke. Cabimas firefighters are battling to contain the fire, but are reportedly running low on the necessary extinguishing foam. Observers reported structural collapse and explosions as the inferno continued.

Despite the severity of the blaze, PDVSA's nearby Bajo Grande terminal remains unaffected. The injured have been transported to a PDVSA hospital, and while the immediate vicinity remains unscathed, authorities remain vigilant as the situation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)