Blaze Erupts at Venezuela's La Salina Oil Terminal, 21 Injured
A fire broke out at Venezuela's La Salina oil terminal, injuring at least 21 individuals, including workers and firefighters. The incident highlights ongoing issues at PDVSA facilities, where infrastructure deterioration frequently causes disruptions. Despite the fire's magnitude, nearby communities were not evacuated, and key export operations remained unaffected.
A ferocious fire at Venezuela's La Salina oil terminal has left at least 21 people injured, including workers, neighbors, and firefighters. The blaze, which erupted during a storm, has been raging unabated, highlighting the frequent incidents at the country's deteriorating oil facilities.
The fire, which began in a crude storage tank early Tuesday, has covered the area with plumes of black smoke. Cabimas firefighters are battling to contain the fire, but are reportedly running low on the necessary extinguishing foam. Observers reported structural collapse and explosions as the inferno continued.
Despite the severity of the blaze, PDVSA's nearby Bajo Grande terminal remains unaffected. The injured have been transported to a PDVSA hospital, and while the immediate vicinity remains unscathed, authorities remain vigilant as the situation unfolds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Venezuela
- fire
- PDVSA
- La Salina
- oiltank
- crude storage
- firefighters
- injuries
- black smoke
- explosion
ALSO READ
Firefighters Make Progress in Containing Southern Greece Blaze
Firefighters Union Declines Presidential Endorsement: Impact on Kamala Harris Campaign
Tragedy in Lebanon: Firefighters Lost in Israeli Strike
Lebanese officials say an Israeli strike has killed at least 10 firefighters in the country's south, reports AP.
Kalunga Firefighters Battle Infernos in Brazil's Pantanal