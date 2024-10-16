Left Menu

Todd McClay to Attend G20 Meeting in Brazil, Lead Business Delegation to Strengthen NZ Trade Relations

“This is a significant opportunity to boost our interests with many of our most important trading partners,” said McClay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 16-10-2024 12:45 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 12:45 IST
Todd McClay to Attend G20 Meeting in Brazil, Lead Business Delegation to Strengthen NZ Trade Relations
The delegation will include representatives from 13 organizations, such as Aroa Biosurgery, Gallagher Animal Management, and Seequent, among others. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Trade Minister Todd McClay is set to attend the Group of Twenty (G20) Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting in Brasilia next week. McClay highlighted the importance of this meeting for New Zealand, a nation heavily reliant on exports, as a chance to advance the country’s trade interests with some of the world’s largest economies.

“This is a significant opportunity to boost our interests with many of our most important trading partners,” said McClay. New Zealand's invitation to the G20 meeting follows the successful negotiation of the E-Commerce agreement at the WTO Ministerial Trade negotiations in Abu Dhabi, as well as its participation in the G7 Trade Ministers meeting in Reggio Calabria.

At the G20, McClay will represent New Zealand in discussions on sustainable development, investment, global food security, reducing Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs), and strengthening the multilateral trading system to encourage growth. He will also engage with trade counterparts from countries such as Brazil, Canada, the European Union, Germany, India, Mexico, South Africa, the UK, and the US.

In addition to the G20 meetings, McClay will lead a business delegation to São Paulo aimed at increasing New Zealand's $242 million in exports to Brazil and supporting the 40 Kiwi companies already operating in the region.

The delegation will include representatives from 13 organizations, such as Aroa Biosurgery, Gallagher Animal Management, and Seequent, among others. "We are committed to ensuring New Zealand remains competitive on the world stage, and that our high-quality, safe, and sustainable exports gain the recognition they deserve," McClay emphasized.

 

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024