Todd McClay to Attend G20 Meeting in Brazil, Lead Business Delegation to Strengthen NZ Trade Relations

Trade Minister Todd McClay is set to attend the Group of Twenty (G20) Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting in Brasilia next week. McClay highlighted the importance of this meeting for New Zealand, a nation heavily reliant on exports, as a chance to advance the country’s trade interests with some of the world’s largest economies.

“This is a significant opportunity to boost our interests with many of our most important trading partners,” said McClay. New Zealand's invitation to the G20 meeting follows the successful negotiation of the E-Commerce agreement at the WTO Ministerial Trade negotiations in Abu Dhabi, as well as its participation in the G7 Trade Ministers meeting in Reggio Calabria.

At the G20, McClay will represent New Zealand in discussions on sustainable development, investment, global food security, reducing Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs), and strengthening the multilateral trading system to encourage growth. He will also engage with trade counterparts from countries such as Brazil, Canada, the European Union, Germany, India, Mexico, South Africa, the UK, and the US.

In addition to the G20 meetings, McClay will lead a business delegation to São Paulo aimed at increasing New Zealand's $242 million in exports to Brazil and supporting the 40 Kiwi companies already operating in the region.

The delegation will include representatives from 13 organizations, such as Aroa Biosurgery, Gallagher Animal Management, and Seequent, among others. "We are committed to ensuring New Zealand remains competitive on the world stage, and that our high-quality, safe, and sustainable exports gain the recognition they deserve," McClay emphasized.