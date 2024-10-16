Brazil and ILO Sign New South-South Cooperation Project to Promote Decent Work and Social Justice

On Monday, October 14, 2024, the Brazilian Cooperation Agency (ABC) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MRE), the Ministry of Labour and Employment (MTE), and the International Labour Organization (ILO) signed the South-South Cooperation project "Decent Work and Social Justice." This initiative aims to promote decent work, social justice, social dialogue, and labour rights in developing countries across the Global South.

The project is part of the Brazil-ILO South-South Cooperation Programme: Social Justice for the Global South, signed in 2023. It focuses on eradicating child and forced labour, strengthening occupational safety, promoting gender, racial, and generational equality, and advancing social protection. The new agreement was formalized during the 11th Brazil-ILO South-South and Trilateral Cooperation Meeting at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasília, where high-level representatives discussed the programme's achievements and future prospects.

Commitment to Decent Work and Social Justice

The signing of the agreement underscores Brazil's and ILO's commitment to social justice and labour rights. Francisco Macena, Acting Minister of Labour and Employment, emphasized that the partnership will enhance social dialogue between workers, employers, and civil society, which is crucial for navigating changes in the global labour market. Ana Virginia Moreira Gomes, ILO's Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, highlighted that Brazil's leadership in the Global Coalition for Social Justice reinforces its role as a key player in advancing global solutions for labour challenges.

Strategic Focus on Eradicating Labour Exploitation

Vinícius Pinheiro, Director of the ILO Office for Brazil, pointed out that the new project aims to create strategic alliances to address critical issues such as eradicating child and forced labour, promoting workplace safety, and advancing gender and racial equity. This partnership is particularly vital in the context of the increasing precariousness of work in developing countries, especially in Latin America, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific.

High-Level Panel and Thematic Dialogues

The event also featured a high-level panel, opened by Wellington Dias, Minister of Social Development and Fight Against Hunger, who praised South-South cooperation as a tool for strengthening knowledge exchange among developing nations. Ambassador Maria Laura da Rocha, Secretary-General of Foreign Affairs, emphasized the role of South-South cooperation in promoting sustainable development and Brazil's commitment to reducing global labour inequalities.

Thematic dialogues throughout the day addressed issues such as wage equality, care policies, and the fight against child labour and modern slavery. The discussions highlighted the importance of building a global network to tackle precarious labour conditions and promote decent work.

Fifteen Years of Cooperation

In 2024, the Brazil-ILO Programme celebrates 15 years of South-South cooperation, during which it has invested over $27 million in 20 projects aimed at combating child and forced labour and promoting decent work. These efforts have benefited 40 countries across four continents, showcasing Brazil's leadership in global labour and social justice initiatives.

The Decent Work and Social Justice project represents the latest milestone in this ongoing partnership, furthering the shared mission of advancing fair and sustainable labour practices worldwide.