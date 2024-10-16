Left Menu

Rengo's Wage Hike Demands: A Closer Look

Japan's largest union, Rengo, is preparing to demand wage increases of 5% or more for 2025. This mirrors their request for 2024, highlighting ongoing efforts to secure better pay for workers, as reported by Jiji news agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 16-10-2024 10:45 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 10:45 IST
Japan's most prominent labor union, Rengo, is gearing up to request significant wage hikes of at least 5% for the year 2025. This demand is consistent with their push for similar increases in 2024, reflecting persistent efforts to improve compensation for workers nationwide.

The union's strategy comes amid various economic pressures and a desire to enhance the living standards of its members. As the group solidifies its stance, the implications for both workers and employers could be substantial.

This move aligns with broader economic trends in Japan, where wage stagnation has been a notable concern. Analysts will be closely watching how these demands impact negotiations and the overall wage landscape.

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

