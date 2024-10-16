Left Menu

Strategic Alliance Boosts Financial Accessibility for Indian Merchants

Aditya Birla Housing Finance and BharatPe forge a strategic partnership to enhance financial access for merchants across India. This collaboration offers new secured loan options, including Home Loans and Loans Against Property, leveraging BharatPe's extensive network and ABHFL's financial expertise.

Updated: 16-10-2024 12:10 IST
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Aditya Birla Housing Finance Ltd. (ABHFL), a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited, has announced a strategic partnership with BharatPe, a popular Indian fintech firm. This alliance aims to provide streamlined access to home loans and loans against property for BharatPe's merchant partners across 450+ cities.

Through this partnership, ABHFL will leverage BharatPe's network to offer customized financing solutions, focusing primarily on tier 2 and 3 markets. Merchants can apply for loans directly via the BharatPe app, benefiting from faster processing and real-time updates. The collaboration is set to expand ABHFL's digital presence and empower a broader segment of the population.

Aditya Birla Housing Finance's Managing Director, Pankaj Gadgil, highlighted the initiative's role in broadening financial inclusion for various communities. BharatPe's CEO, Nalin Negi, emphasized the partnership's potential to offer innovative credit solutions, increasing engagement and support for merchant partners across India.

