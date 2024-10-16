Left Menu

Indian Approach in Child Welfare: Priyank Kanoongo's Legacy at NCPCR

NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo focused on creating Indian solutions for child welfare, countering European model adoption. He emphasized adapting systems to Indian culture, empowering families of street children, and boosting child protection measures, like regulating OTT platforms. His tenure saw increased public engagement, resolving over 100,000 complaints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 12:13 IST
As Priyank Kanoongo steps down as chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), he reflects on his quest to craft 'Indian solutions to Indian problems' in the realm of child welfare. Kanoongo critiqued the imposition of European models, advocating instead for approaches rooted in Indian culture.

Under Kanoongo's leadership, the NCPCR implemented strategies to adapt child welfare systems to the Indian context, placing family empowerment at the forefront. A pivotal initiative was the classification of street children based on family circumstances, aimed at family rehabilitation rather than institutionalization.

His tenure also focused on regulating OTT platforms, warning them of legal responsibilities concerning content harmful to children. Kanoongo leaves behind a legacy of significant public engagement and an enriched framework for child rights, having resolved over 100,000 complaints during his time in office.

