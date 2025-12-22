Left Menu

US Domestic Affairs: Critical Updates and Intriguing Developments

The latest US domestic news covers an ethics probe into Trump's aides over UAE deals, a power outage in San Francisco, Nicki Minaj's gaffe at a festival, Trump's Greenland envoy pick, a former Brown University student involved in murders, a plane crash killing seven, and a political campaign by women veterans.

Updated: 22-12-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An independent watchdog at the U.S. State Department is reviewing a request to investigate potential ethics violations by former Trump officials Steve Witkoff and David Sacks related to deals with the United Arab Emirates, according to a report by Semafor. The report has yet to be confirmed by Reuters.

A power outage left about 130,000 San Francisco residents without electricity on Saturday. The city's emergency management department and the Pacific Gas and Electric Company reported that service was restored to around 110,000 customers.

At a conservative youth festival organized by Turning Point USA, Nicki Minaj caused a stir with a verbal misstep, calling Vice President JD Vance an 'assassin' during a speech. Erika Kirk, the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk, consoled Minaj over the misunderstanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

