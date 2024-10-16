Left Menu

Euro Zone Bonds Rally as ECB Rate Cut Looms

The euro zone's benchmark Bund yields fell before an anticipated ECB rate cut. Germany's 10-year bond dropped to its lowest since October 4, as euro zone bonds rallied due to weakening oil prices. Markets anticipate a quarter-point rate cut, with focus also on various European debt dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 12:26 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 12:26 IST
Euro Zone Bonds Rally as ECB Rate Cut Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The euro zone's benchmark Bund yields hit their lowest in over a week on Wednesday, anticipating a widely expected interest rate cut from the European Central Bank (ECB) this week. Germany's 10-year bond yield fell by nearly 4 basis points to reach 2.191%, the lowest since October 4. Bond yields and prices typically move inversely.

Euro zone bonds saw renewed interest as declining oil prices stirred concerns about inflation. Money markets are already factoring in a quarter-point rate cut from the ECB expected on Thursday, with traders divided over the potential for another cut within the year. Germany's two-year bond yield, which heavily reflects European Central Bank rate speculation, decreased by 3 basis points to 2.183%.

Attention also turns to Germany's 30-year debt auction, projected to raise 2 billion euros, as reported by UniCredit. Italy's 10-year yield was slightly down by 2 basis points at 3.45%, while the yield gap between Italian and German bunds broadened by 0.9 basis points to 124.9. Meanwhile, the spread between U.S. 10-year Treasuries and German bunds expanded by 0.2 basis points, reaching 181.43 basis points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024