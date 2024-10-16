Left Menu

Inflation Plummets: Britain's Economic Horizon Brightens

British inflation sees significant drop as consumer price inflation falls to 1.7% in September. This supports expectations for an interest rate cut by the Bank of England. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves is optimistic as her first budget approaches, amid balanced economic forecasts influenced by global and domestic factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 12:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British inflation witnessed a sharp decline in September, with key price indicators monitored by the Bank of England signaling a further interest rate cut. Consumer price inflation fell to 1.7%, its lowest since April 2021, driven by decreasing airfares and petrol prices.

Following the release of these figures, sterling slid against both the U.S. dollar and the euro. Investors now predict a 90% likelihood of two quarter-point rate cuts by year-end, a rise from Tuesday's forecast.

KPMG UK's chief economist, Yael Selfin, notes potential inflation rebounds due to oil price surges and energy cost hikes. However, the overall outlook allows room for monetary easing ahead of Finance Minister Rachel Reeves' budget announcement, with a November rate cut on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

